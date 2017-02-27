'Who's polluting this young girl's mind?': Rijiju hits out at Kargil martyr's daughter

But Gurmehar Kaur on Monday said that she was ready to ‘take a bullet for the country’ just as her father had done 17 years ago.

New Delhi: Attacking Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh's daughter Gurmehar Kaur for saying she was not afraid of RSS student union ABVP, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju on Monday asked, "Who is polluting this young girl's mind?"

In a tweet, Rijiju asked, “Who's polluting this young girl's mind? Strong armed forces prevent a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded”.

Rijiju was referring to the Facebook profile photo of Gurmehar Kaur, in which she held a placard stating "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP".

Her reference was to the recent violence at Ramjas University of DU, where Left-wing AISA and RSS youth wing ABVP clashed over a planned speech by JNU student Umar Khalid.

Kaur had on Sunday faced backlash on social media, with some threatening her with violence and rape.

Responding to the threats, Gurmehar Kaur on Monday said that she was ready to ‘take a bullet for the country’ just as her father had done 17 years ago.

Speaking to ANI on the recent violence at Ramjas College of Delhi University’s North Campus, Kaur said, “I will not be scared or be cowed down (by the threats). My father took a bullet for the country, and I am also ready to take a bullet”.

Attacking ABVP for taking law and order into their own hands, Kaur asserted her patriotism. “I love my country. I also love my fellow students, and I support their right to freedom of speech,” she said.

Asked about ABVP students protesting against Umar Khalid’s speech, Gurmehar Kaur said, “The stones were not pelted on Umar Khalid. He was not even present (at Ramjas College). Stones were pelted on students present there”.