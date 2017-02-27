The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 27, 2017 | Last Update : 02:37 AM IST

India, All India

Two ‘ISIS men’ held in Gujarat, ‘attack’ foiled

PTI
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 1:46 am IST

ATS officials nabbed Wasim from Rajkot and his younger brother Naeem from Bhavnagar during an early morning operation, said officials.

ISIS suspects Wasim Ramodiya and Naeem Ramodiya being taken away after they were arrested by Gujarat ATS. (Photo: PTI)
 ISIS suspects Wasim Ramodiya and Naeem Ramodiya being taken away after they were arrested by Gujarat ATS. (Photo: PTI)

Rajkot/Ahmedabad: The Gujarat ATS Sunday arrested two brothers with suspected ISIS links who had allegedly hatched plans to conduct “lone-wolf” attacks in the state.

Wasim Ramodiya and Naeem, who have MCA and BCA degrees, respectively, were allegedly in contact with ISIS handlers and were planning to target religious places in the state, police said, adding they have recovered bomb-making material from them.

Based on specific information about their alleged activities “inspired by the jihadi ideology of ISIS”, ATS officials nabbed Wasim from Rajkot and his younger brother Naeem from Bhavnagar during an early morning operation, said officials.

According to inspector general of Gujarat ATS, J.K. Bhatt, explosives as well as jihadi literature were found from these suspected ISIS operatives.

“We have been keeping a close watch on them since last three months, as they were found to be in contact with ISIS through Skype and other social media platforms like Telegram, Twitter and Whatsapp… They were attracted to ISIS two years back and were in contact with main ISIS persons as well as unknown handlers to get guidance… We nabbed them before they could execute their plan to attack some religious places in Gujarat,” Mr Bhatt said.

“They had plan to escape to Iraq or Syria after carrying out attacks here,” he added.

Investigation has revealed that the two had planned to attack the famous temple at Chotila town of Surendranagar and record and upload the video of the attack on social media. The brothers were also in touch with ISIS’ controversial preacher Mufti Abdus Sami Qasmi, arrested by NIA in February 2016, the officer said.

Arif Ramodiya, the father of the suspects, is a retired employee of Saurashtra University and currently works as a cricket umpire. He claimed no knowledge of his sons’ activities. 

“As of now, we have not found any involvement of other family members in this conspiracy,” said Mr Bhatt.

The brothers have been charged under IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Explosive Substances Act. They are likely to be produced in a local court of Rajkot tomorrow for transit remand.

Tags: islamic state, skype, nia, gujarat ats
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Video showing tigers striking down drones is thrilling

2

Experts suggest sex robot resorts may soon be real

3

Pink stars Big B, Taapsee and others honoured by President Pranab Mukherjee

4

'Mumbai richest Indian city with total wealth of $ 820 bn'

5

KEYOne, the last smartphone designed by BlackBerry, unveiled

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham