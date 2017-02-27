The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 27, 2017 | Last Update : 07:10 AM IST

India, All India

India’s new war policy to fight maritime threat

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 12:47 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 6:37 am IST

The key change is aimed at countering the increasing naval threat from the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal.

The new doctrine proposal is learnt to be in the drafting stage now under the aegis of the Integrated Defence Services headquarters.
 The new doctrine proposal is learnt to be in the drafting stage now under the aegis of the Integrated Defence Services headquarters.

New Delhi: Till now India’s war doctrine hinged on a possible two-pronged adversarial scenario keeping just Pakistan and China in mind. A key landmark change may now be underway with another front — to counter the increasing naval threat from the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal — being factored in to move to a three-pronged war doctrine.

The top secret proposal has been sparked off due to recent developments in the Indian Ocean region which has become a hub of military activity where ships and submarines of many nations prowl. Reports already speak of a nuclear Chinese submarine being docked in Karachi harbour in May last year and then being spotted by satellites in the Malacca Straits in June. Chinese submarines have also been spotted in and around Gwadar port in Pakistan, key entry point to the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor.

There is therefore a feeling in relevant circles that the military assets in the southern part of the country need to be buttressed, a region that has been relatively neglected with the armed forces mainly focused in the eastern, western and northern fronts.

This newspaper has learnt from reliable sources that the proposal was actively deliberated and considered in the annual combined commanders’ conference which was held in the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun from January 21.

The new doctrine proposal is learnt to be in the drafting stage now under the aegis of the Integrated Defence Services headquarters. Subsequent to its framing, the doctrine will be deliberated upon and all stakeholders consulted before it is finally approved and adopted as a doctrine. Besides the armed forces, the NSA will also have a key word.

The doctrinal change proposal is done by the service headquarters which is tantamount to an informal approval in principle as the agenda for the combined commanders’ conference is decided on the basis of directions given by the PM.

In the backdrop of a thinking in the defence ministry to reorganise defence forces into theatre commands, a three-pronged doctrine will create and re-position military assets in an unprecedented scale. Another core item discussed in the meet was the need for a separate unified aerospace command.

Tags: maritime, nsa, naval threat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video showing tigers striking down drones is thrilling

2

Experts suggest sex robot resorts may soon be real

3

Pink stars Big B, Taapsee and others honoured by President Pranab Mukherjee

4

'Mumbai richest Indian city with total wealth of $ 820 bn'

5

KEYOne, the last smartphone designed by BlackBerry, unveiled

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham