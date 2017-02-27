The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 27, 2017 | Last Update : 05:46 PM IST

India, All India

'Where is your bullet train?' Akhilesh takes a dig at Modi

PTI
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 4:28 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 4:28 pm IST

Modi, the SP leader said, served as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms but could not get a Metro there.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. (Photo: PTI)

Deoria: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his bullet train promise, asking him to hurry up as he will "not get another chance" at the Centre.

Modi, the SP leader said, served as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms but could not get a Metro there.

"We have started Metro train (but) where is your bullet train?...it has been three years now since your government came to power, where has that train gone?...please hurry up as you will not get another chance," Akhilesh told an election rally here.

"You have been chief minister of Gujarat three times but could not get a Metro there...we have started its work at three places," he said, hitting back at Modi for his charge that UP lacked development.

Referring to the Prime Minister's remark on mass copying in the state, Akhilesh asked, "Are examinations being held anywhere at this point of time...in BJP-ruled states (too) those who had leaked papers were caught."

"Modiji should tell when then US President Barack Obama had come, whom had he copied and got his suit stitched...we know that there was a rich man who got his name printed on his suit and the same has been done by Modiji," Akhilesh said.

Taking a dig at BJP MP from Gorakhpur Yogi Adityanath for his remark over electricity supply in the state, Akhilesh said, "There is a 'baba' (the Yogi, who dons saffron robes) in the neighbourhood who has raised questions on power supply...I will only say that 'babaji' you can touch an electric wire and see whether there is power or not," he said amid applause from the crowd.

Tags: up polls, akhilesh yadav, modi, bullet train
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman gifted PM Modi's scarf after praising it on Twitter

2

After train journey, Dhoni to stay at CAB academy with Jharkhand team

3

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

4

Ibrahimovic double downs Saints in Wembley thriller

5

Nokia relaunches iconic 3310 phone

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham