The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 27, 2017 | Last Update : 05:46 PM IST

India, All India

Arrest those issuing rape threats to Kargil martyr’s daughter: DCW tells Delhi police

ANI
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 5:31 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 5:33 pm IST

Gurmehar Kaur sent DCW screenshots of how some boys were continuously threatening her with rape online.

Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh's daughter Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook)
 Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh's daughter Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday wrote to the Delhi Police seeking swift action against the miscreants who harassed Lady Shri Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, whose social media campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) student organisation ABVP went viral.

Addressing the media here, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal informed that she has written a letter to the Delhi Police seeking an FIR against those people, who threatened her with death and rape online.

"She (Kaur) has sent us screenshots of how some boys are continuously threatening her with rape online. The DCW has taken cognisance of the situation and we have written a letter to the Delhi Police, seeking an immediate FIR against these miscreants, so that they are put behind bars," Maliwal said.

Calling on the Delhi Police to take responsibility for the safety and security of Kaur and her family, the DCW chief said that at present there is a despicable trend of people going online to attack women with taunts and threats, adding that an example needs to be set by teaching these men a lesson.

"We need to find who these people are who are targeting her. She (Kaur) has called for action against some ABVP members. If these boys are let go, then it will send a message that you can get away with targeting women. All she wants is peace in our Universities and she is just putting her point across, which we need to respect," Maliwal said.

Further asserting that the DCW does not support any 'anti-national' elements whatsoever, she defended Kaur from charges of hurting national sentiments, adding that all she wanted was peace in the Delhi Universities.

Earlier, Gurmehar asserted that her campaign is aimed at raising voice against organisations, which challenge the law of the land and try to curb the fundamental right of 'freedom of speech'.

"I will not be scared or be cowed down, my father took a bullet for the country and I am also ready to take bullet for the country, I also have the courage to take a bullet for the nation. I want all students to raise their voices against the violence and say that they will not tolerate this," she said.

After the North Campus clash, Kaur had changed her Facebook profile picture holding a placard which read: "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP."

Gurmehar had earlier said that she received rape threats on social media after the campaign. Kaur has faced verbal backlash on Facebook, with many saying her father would be extremely unhappy with her for supporting 'anti-nationals'.

Delhi University's Ramjas College had on Wednesday witnessed large-scale violence between members of the AISA and ABVP. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest is underway over Kargil braveheart's martyr's daughter Gurmehar Kaur against the ABVP.

Hours after BJP MP Pratap Simha compared Kaur with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to suggest that Kaur was being influenced by someone or a group.

"Who's polluting this young girl's mind? A strong Arm Force prevents a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded," the Minister of State for Home Affairs said.

"At least Dawood did not use the crutches of his father's name to justify his anti-national stand," Simha, who represents Mysore in the Lok Sabha, said.

Tags: dcw, kargil martyr daughter, ramjas college, gurmehar kaur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman gifted PM Modi's scarf after praising it on Twitter

2

After train journey, Dhoni to stay at CAB academy with Jharkhand team

3

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

4

Ibrahimovic double downs Saints in Wembley thriller

5

Nokia relaunches iconic 3310 phone

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham