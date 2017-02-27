Bihar IAS-IPS tussle over officer’s arrest

The police had arrested Kumar and four of his relatives for playing a key role in paper leak scam earlier this week.

IAS officers protest in Patna on Sunday against the arrest of BSSC chariman Sudhir Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The arrest of Bihar staff selection commission (BSSC) chairman Sudhir Kumar in a paper leak case may turn into a war between IAS and IPS officers. The IAS association peeved over the arrest met the governor and submitted a memorandum against the action.

In a statement, the association said that “no member of the IAS association will accept the post of BSSC chairman and the position of controller of examination BSEC will also not be accepted by any of the members.”

Some 40 people have been arrested so far including, BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram. Many of those arrested were candidates who had paid between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for the question paper.