The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 27, 2017 | Last Update : 07:10 AM IST

India, All India

Bihar IAS-IPS tussle over officer’s arrest

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 12:52 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 6:01 am IST

The police had arrested Kumar and four of his relatives for playing a key role in paper leak scam earlier this week.

IAS officers protest in Patna on Sunday against the arrest of BSSC chariman Sudhir Kumar. (Photo: PTI)
 IAS officers protest in Patna on Sunday against the arrest of BSSC chariman Sudhir Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The arrest of Bihar staff selection commission (BSSC) chairman Sudhir Kumar in a paper leak case may turn into a war between IAS and IPS officers. The IAS association peeved over the arrest met the governor and submitted a memorandum against the action.

In a statement, the association said that “no member of the IAS association will accept the post of BSSC chairman and the position of controller of examination BSEC will also not be accepted by any of the members.”

The police had arrested Mr Kumar and four of his relatives for playing a key role in paper leak scam earlier this week.

Some 40 people have been arrested so far including, BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram. Many of those arrested were candidates who had paid between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for the question paper.

Tags: sudhir kumar, bssc, bihar ias
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Video showing tigers striking down drones is thrilling

2

Experts suggest sex robot resorts may soon be real

3

Pink stars Big B, Taapsee and others honoured by President Pranab Mukherjee

4

'Mumbai richest Indian city with total wealth of $ 820 bn'

5

KEYOne, the last smartphone designed by BlackBerry, unveiled

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham