Monday, Jan 27, 2020 | Last Update : 08:35 AM IST

India, All India

EU to vote on anti-CAA resolution

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jan 27, 2020, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2020, 1:31 am IST

Matter entirely internal, says India on move by EU Parliament.

Muslim women participate in a protest rally against the NRC and CAA at Mumbra, near Thane, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Muslim women participate in a protest rally against the NRC and CAA at Mumbra, near Thane, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With reports that the European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a resolution tabled by some of its Left-wing members against India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which it says marks a “dangerous shift” in the country’s citizenship regime and has “created the legal grounds to strip millions of Muslims of the fundamental right of equal access to citizenship”, Indian government sources late on Sunday evening said that “the EU Parliament should not take actions that call into question the rights and authority of democratically elected legislatures in other regions of the world”.

Alarm bells have begun ringing in New Delhi over the proposed discussion on CAA in the EU Parliament.

Hoping that “sponsors and supporters of the draft will engage with us to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed further”, Indian government sources added that “every society that fashions a pathway to naturalisation, contemplates both a context and criteria (and that) this is not discrimination”, adding that “European societies have followed the same approach”. Government sources said that the CAA is a “matter that is entirely internal to India” and that “this legislation has been adopted by due process and through democratic means after a public debate in both Houses of Parliament.”

According to news agency reports from London, the resolution tabled by the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) Group in the Parliament earlier this week which falls under the category of “Resolutions on topical subjects”, is set to be debated next Wednesday and voted on the day after. The resolution also alleges that the CAA could be used, along with the National Register of Citizens, to “render many Muslim citizens stateless”.

The draft resolution reportedly states, “The CAA marks a dangerous shift in the way citizenship will be determined in India and is set to create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering.” “Instead of addressing the concerns, offering corrective action, calling for security forces to act with restraint and ensuring accountability, many government leaders have been engaging in efforts to discredit, rebuke and threaten the protesters,” it notes.

Tags: european parliament, citizenship amendment act

Latest From India

Modern and contemporary, in reference to concert dance, are not always synonymous.

Bharat Sharma: Moving Indian modern dance’s vision forward

Raghubar Das (Photo: PTI)

After loss, BJP to fine-tune caste factor in J’khand

The sloganeering and plays by schoolchildren criticised the ruling BJP government for coming out with the Act, which they said was discriminatory on the lines of religion. (Photo: PTI)

Air Force veteran reads Constitution at Bengaluru stir

Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other dignitaries during the 71st Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Congress sends copy of Preamble to PM Modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

2

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

3

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

4

Motorola Razr shock reappearance ahead of Samsung Flip Z launch

5

Horrible news for Apple as upcoming power-packed iPhone design exposed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham