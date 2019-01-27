Sunday, Jan 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:54 AM IST

India, All India

Madhya Pradesh, C’garh ministers ask DMs to read speech, create flutter

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jan 27, 2019, 7:04 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2019, 7:38 am IST

A video of the incident has gone viral in social media, causing embarrassment to the state Congress government.

Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh’s women and child welfare minister Imarti Devi on Saturday created a flutter when she fumbled while reading out her Republic Day speech and later asked the district collector to complete the address.

A video of the incident has gone viral in social media, causing embarrassment to the state Congress government.

A three-time MLA from Dabra in Datia district in MP hoisted the tricolour in the police ground in district headquarters of Gwalior and then climbed on the podium to read the governor’s message for the people on the occasion.

She started fumbling while reading a few lines in the written speech and had even spelt some words incorrectly.

Gwalior district collector Bharat Yadav was seen coming forward to help her in reading out the speech. However, she finally gave up and handed over the mike to Mr Yadav asking him to finish the speech.

The minister who has completed higher secondary education later told the local media that she was unwell for the past two days. “I was sick for last two days. You can verify it with my doctor”, she said while trying to explain her plight.

In a similar incident, Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma allowed the Bastar district collector A. Tambli to read the Republic Day speech on his behalf after unfurling the tricolour in Jagdalpur in south Chhattisgarh.

Mr Lakhma simply made way for the Bastar district collector at the podium to read out governor’s message for the people after taking the salute of district level Republic Day parade there. Mr Lakhma cannot read or write.

Tags: republic day, dms
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

Mizoram governor

Mizoram governor addresses empty ground

BJP president Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries during the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari chat during Republic Day

Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

J&K scribes fume after colleagues barred from event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets crowds at Republic Day parade in Delhi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

R-Day parade pays tribute to Mahatma, nation’s diversity diversity

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham