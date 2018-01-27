The Asian Age | News

Women bikers' daredevil stunts, air show enthral 69th Republic Day parade

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 27, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2018, 7:01 am IST

BSF’s all-women team “Seema Bhawani” performs on motorcycles during the 69th Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A grand display of Indian military might and rich cultural diversity in the presence of leaders from the 10 Asean nations marked the 69th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Friday.

It was for the first time that leaders from all Asean countries attended the annual celebrations as chief guests. The overwhelming presence of the Asean leaders is seen as a reflection of India’s growing stature as a major power in the region where China has been trying to expand its footprint.

A march-past by Army personnel carrying the Asean flag also featured in the parade. Army personnel also carried the flags of the 10 Asean nations.

Over a 100 women of the Border Security Force, riding as many as 26 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, enthralled the heads of Asean nations and spectators, many of whom clapped throughout the display.

The flypast by IAF planes entertained the guests and 23 tableaux, with Gandhi and Buddhism as the dominant themes, showcased the culture and achievements of states, ministries and All India Radio (AIR), among others, during the 90-minute parade. Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Singaporean Premier Lee Hsien Loong and Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah were among the ASEAN leaders who attended the event. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian Premier Hun Sen also watched the grand parade.

In a virtual repeat of last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sporting a saffron, red and green “safa”, took a long walk on the Rajpath after the parade and departure of guests and waved enthusiastically amid chants of “Modi, Modi”.

In a series of tweets, Mr Modi talked about India’s partnership with Asean and Thursday’s India-Asean Commemorative Summit. “Their presence with us is an unprecedented gesture of goodwill from Asean nations,” he said.

Thousands of people on both sides of the majestic Rajpath, India’s ceremonial boulevard facing the seat of power on the Raisina Hill, braved the winter chill and cheered loudly as the marching contingents and tableaux went past them.

The parade was commanded by Lt General Asit Mistry, General-Officer-Commanding, headquarters, Delhi area. The supreme commander of the Indian armed forces President Ram Nath Kovind took the salute at the parade.

The roaring flypast by Indian Air Force planes drew a huge applause from the people, even though the visibility remained low due to fog. All eyes rolled skyward as the pulsating hum of the approaching Rudra formation, including three weapon system integrated choppers, reached the ears of the spectators.

The Rudra choppers made their maiden appearance at the Republic Day Parade this year.

The Hercules formation, comprising three C-130J Super Hercules, roared past the Rudra helicopters, with people yelling and cheering the mighty aircraft. The “Globe formation” comprising one C-17 Globemaster flanked by two Su-30 MKIs was also impressive.

The celebrations were attended by most of the Union ministers, including home minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Arun Jaitley, health minister J.P. Nadda, information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani, law and justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and environment minister Harsh Vardhan.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present and seen sitting in the middle rows and chatting with senior Congress leaders and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia also joined the celebrations.

While BJP president Amit Shah unfurled national flag at the party headquarters on Ashoka Road, party veteran L.K. Advani unfurled  it  at his Prithviraj Road residence. Union ministers, including Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman, also unfurled the tricolour at their official residences

Tags: indian military, asean nations, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

