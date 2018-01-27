The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:03 PM IST

India, All India

Punjab’s most-wanted gangster Vicky Gounder, aide gunned down in Rajasthan

PTI
Published : Jan 27, 2018, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2018, 1:31 pm IST

The operation was undertaken by the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU), a special group of the Punjab Police.

Gounder was among the six prisoners, including Harminder Singh Mintoo and Kashmir Singh, both terrorists, and gangsters Aman Dhothian, Vicky Gounder, Gurpreet Sekhon and Neeta Deol, who were freed by armed men from the high-security Nabha Jail in November 2016. (Photo: Vicky Gounder Sarawan Bodla | Facebook)
 Gounder was among the six prisoners, including Harminder Singh Mintoo and Kashmir Singh, both terrorists, and gangsters Aman Dhothian, Vicky Gounder, Gurpreet Sekhon and Neeta Deol, who were freed by armed men from the high-security Nabha Jail in November 2016. (Photo: Vicky Gounder Sarawan Bodla | Facebook)

Chandigarh: Most-wanted gangster Vicky Gounder and 2016 Nabha jail break mastermind Prema Lahoria were on Friday gunned down by the Punjab Police in an encounter near a village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, officials said.

Another notorious criminal was injured while one arrested in the encounter that took place on Friday evening at a 'dhani' (a small conglomeration of houses) near the Pakki village in Rajasthan -- just 50 metres from the Punjab border, they said.

Two policemen — Sub Inspector Baljinder Singh and ASI Kirpal Singh — were also wounded in the face-off, Director General of Police (Intelligence), Punjab Police, Dinkar Gupta, said in Chandigarh.

The operation was undertaken by the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU), a special group of the Punjab Police.

Acting on a specific intelligence, an OCCU team, led by AIG Gurmeet Chauhan, raided the 'dhani' where the dreaded gangsters were provided shelter by another criminal, Lakhwinder Lakha.

"We went there at 6:30 today and these guys — Gounder and Lahoria — came out firing outside the dhani," the DGP said.

"Prema Lahoria was killed when he was scaling the boundary wall of the dhani and Gounder was killed when he was coming out firing near its gate," Gupta said.

He said three weapons, including two .32 bore and one.30 bore pistols, were recovered from the spot.

He said an unidentified person also suffered injuries and was hospitalised.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has lauded the state police for eliminating the notorious gangsters.

Gounder was among the six prisoners, including Harminder Singh Mintoo and Kashmir Singh, both terrorists, and gangsters Aman Dhothian, Vicky Gounder, Gurpreet Sekhon and Neeta Deol, who were freed by armed men from the high-security Nabha Jail in November 2016.

"Congratulations to Punjab Police for killing most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder and his aide Prema Lahoria. Excellent work by DGP Suresh Arora, DG Intelligence Dinkar Gupta and OCCU team, including AIG Gurmeet Singh and Inspector Vikram Brar. Proud of you boys," the chief minister tweeted.

Gupta said about 20-25 policemen were involved in Friday's operation.

He said the Rajasthan Police had been informed about the encounter of gangsters. Lakha has also been arrested by the Punjab Police.

Gounder, whose real name is Harjinder Singh Bhullar, had become a "headache" for the Punjab Police since his jail escape. On several occasions, police were on the verge of nabbing him, but he managed to give them the slip, the DGP said.

"Police had even conducted raids at his possible hideouts but he remained successful in dodging them," he said, adding Gounder had been moving in and out of Punjab all the while.

In April 2017, he even led his accomplices and killed three members of a rival gang in Gurdaspur. Police had even announced a Rs 10 lakh reward to anyone giving any clue about him, the officer said.

Gounder, a resident of Sarawan Bodla village of Muktsar, belonged to a gang formed by another history-sheeter Jaipal Singh. Gounder shot to limelight in January 2015 when his name cropped up as the prime suspect in rival gangster Sukha Kahlwan's murder.

Tags: vicky gounder, prema lahoria, punjab police, encounter, amarinder singh
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Oxford Dictionaries chooses ‘Aadhaar’ as Hindi word of 2017

2

Smart wearables Google Clip now available

3

Disneyland to open a brewery that sells craft beer

4

Caution: Fake Jio TV SMS scam stealing credit, debit card information

5

Facebook Live lets you tip the streamers

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Prince Rainier was fascinated with the circus world. So in 1974, he created the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival to showcase the world's greatest Big Top performers. (Photos: AP)

Monte-Carlo International Circus festival showcases world's best performers

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham