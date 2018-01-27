The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:03 PM IST

India, All India

MP: 12-yr-old girl slapped 168 times by classmates on teachers’ instruction

PTI
Published : Jan 27, 2018, 7:23 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2018, 7:23 pm IST

School Principal Sagar defended the action of the teacher and termed the disciplining method a 'friendly' punishment.

The school's science teacher, Manoj Kumar Verma, on January 11, told his daughter's classmates to slap her as a form of punishment and 14 girls slapped her two times every day for six days. (Photo: Representational)
 The school's science teacher, Manoj Kumar Verma, on January 11, told his daughter's classmates to slap her as a form of punishment and 14 girls slapped her two times every day for six days. (Photo: Representational)

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl was slapped 168 times over a period of six days by her classmates at a residential school on the instructions of their teacher, the child's father complained to school authorities and police.

However, the school principal K Sagar termed it a "friendly" punishment.

"They were not strong slaps but mild and friendly ones. We will also talk to the parents," Sagar said.

The incident took place at the Navodaya Vidyalaya in Thandla town in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district and the girl's father, Shivpratap Singh, told police that she was slapped 168 times between January 11 -16 for not completing her homework.

The girl is a student of Class VI at the school. He told police that the school's science teacher, Manoj Kumar Verma, on January 11, told his daughter's classmates to slap her as a form of punishment and 14 girls slapped her two times every day for six days.

Singh also stated in his complaint, filed a couple of days ago, that his child was unwell and therefore was unable to complete her homework. He alleged that the school was aware of his child's illness.

He also told police that his daughter fell ill due to fear and distress and refused to go to school, following which she had to be admitted to a local hospital.

Thandla police station in-charge SS Baghel confirmed that a complaint had been received but added that no injury was found during medical examination conducted on the girl.

"We had received a complaint. No injury was found during the medical examination of the girl. Our team also visited the school and found that such an incident had occurred. We are investigating further. However, no formal case has been registered so far," he said.

School Principal Sagar defended the action of the teacher and termed the disciplining method a "friendly" punishment.

"We don't allow corporal punishment in the school. The girl is weak in studies and doesn't complete her assignments," he said, adding that the teacher chose this form punishment to improve her performance in school.

District Collector Ashish Saxena said that the issue had come to his knowledge and he had ordered an investigation.

Tags: girl slapped by classmates, crime, friendly punishment, navodaya vidyalaya
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Oxford Dictionaries chooses ‘Aadhaar’ as Hindi word of 2017

2

Smart wearables Google Clip now available

3

Disneyland to open a brewery that sells craft beer

4

Caution: Fake Jio TV SMS scam stealing credit, debit card information

5

Facebook Live lets you tip the streamers

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham