The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:03 PM IST

India, All India

India, Cambodia decide to boost defence ties; ink 4 pacts

PTI
Published : Jan 27, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2018, 5:27 pm IST

The two leaders also discussed exploring ways to intensify the development partnership and boost ties in key sectors.

Four pacts were signed after comprehensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Hun Sen. (Twitter Photo: @MEAIndia)
 Four pacts were signed after comprehensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Hun Sen. (Twitter Photo: @MEAIndia)

New Delhi: India and Cambodia on Saturday inked four pacts, including one to improve cooperation in prevention, investigation of crimes and legal assistance in criminal matters, besides a line of credit from India to fund Cambodia's Stung Sva Hab water resources development project for USD 36.92 million.

The pacts were signed after comprehensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Hun Sen, who agreed to further enhance bilateral defence ties, including through exchanges of senior-level defence personnel and capacity building projects.

The two leaders also discussed exploring ways to intensify the development partnership and boost ties in key sectors, including trade and investment, energy conservation, agriculture, and tourism and culture.

India and Cambodia also signed an MoU on the prevention of human trafficking under which the two countries will seek to increase bilateral cooperation on the issues of prevention, rescue and repatriation related to human trafficking.

They also inked a pact for cultural exchanges through 2018-2020.

The mutual legal assistance in criminal matters seeks to "improve the effectiveness of both countries in the prevention, investigation and prosecution of crimes through cooperation and legal assistance in criminal matters," the pact stated.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India-Cambodia relations go back to the 1st century AD when Hindu and Buddhist religious and cultural influences emanated out of India to various parts of southeast Asia.

Cambodians are predominantly Buddhist but retain a strong influence of Hindu rituals, idolatry and mythology.

Tags: india, cambodia, narendra modi, samdech hun sen, mea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Oxford Dictionaries chooses ‘Aadhaar’ as Hindi word of 2017

2

Smart wearables Google Clip now available

3

Disneyland to open a brewery that sells craft beer

4

Caution: Fake Jio TV SMS scam stealing credit, debit card information

5

Facebook Live lets you tip the streamers

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham