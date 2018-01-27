ED set to file another chargesheet on Misa Bharti

The ED, sources said, is preparing to file another supplementary chargesheet on the basis of fresh evidence recently gathered by the agency sleuths.

New Delhi: Fresh trouble seems to be brewing for Misa Bharti, RJD MP and daughter of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is gearing up to file a fresh supplementary chargesheet involving her and others in a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case.

The ED, sources said, is preparing to file another supplementary chargesheet on the basis of fresh evidence recently gathered by the agency sleuths. “Scrutiny of the fresh evidence reveal that Misa and her family members allegedly routed ill-gotten money through dubious private firms”, sources said. It may be recalled that the ED on January 6 had filed a second chargesheet against Misa and her husband Shailesh Kumar in this case before a Delhi court. Earlier, the investigating agency had filed its first chargesheet in this case on December 23, 2017.

On September 5, 2017, the ED had attached a farmhouse in South Delhi’s Bijwasan in connection with this investigation. The farmhouse, which was in the name of suspected shell company M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Ltd, was attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency said it was bought using Rs 1.2 crore laundered in 2008-09. Bharti and Kumar are being investigated for allegations that they acquired benami ownership of land at subsidised rates. In July, 2017, the ED raided three properties in New Delhi that allegedly belonged to the couple. They are accused of having links with the suspected shell company.

In May 2017, the agency arrested chartered accountant Rajesh Agarwal for his alleged involvement in the money laundering racket worth Rs 8,000 crore.