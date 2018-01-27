The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:01 AM IST

India, All India

Cong Northeast campaign to kick off with musical gala

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 27, 2018, 6:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2018, 6:49 am IST

Rahul Gandhi, who will be on a two-days visit to the state, will not be addressing any public rally.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress, keen on expanding its footprint in the Northeast in the forthcoming Assembly elections, plans to kick-start its campaign not with a speech or a rally, but with a musical night in Meghalaya on January 30.

The two-hour long program, “Meghalaya: Celebrate Peace and Way of Life”, will be inaugurated by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The party has invited all the big musical bands of Meghalaya to perform at the event.

Mr Gandhi, who will be on a two-days visit to the state, will not be addressing any public rally. Insiders in the Meghalaya Congress claim that the event will showcase the cultural traditions of the state and help the Congress connect with the local youth. Tripura goes to the polls on 18 February, followed by Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.

Tags: assembly elections, rahul gandhi, meghalaya congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

