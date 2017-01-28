The Asian Age | News

Jawans can now report problems to Army Chief through Whatsapp

Published : Jan 27, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2017, 8:53 pm IST

The move came after a series of videos were posted online by security force personnel regarding 'poor conditions'.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)
 Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Army has set up a Whatsapp number for its soldiers to post their problems directly to Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat instead of going to social media directly.

The WhatsApp number to register complaints is -? +919643300008.

Officials said that that there is an existing system of grievance redressal within the army which is prompt. "But in case a soldier has exhausted all grievance redressal forums and is still not happy, he may contact the Army Chief's office through the new number," an official said.

However, many in the army are apprehensive about this move as they say that it will be impossible to keep out any unwarranted messages that can come on WhatsApp.

Since it is a common WhatsApp number, it will not be just the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army personnel who can send messages to the number but also anyone in the world.

And also, there will be no check on what kind of text, video or link will be sent to the number.

