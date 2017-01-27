India, UAE blast Pakistan on terror

Efforts to give religious colour to political issues condemned.

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Pakistan and in a strong message to it, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — in a joint statement — “condemned efforts, including by states, to use religion to justify, sustain and sponsor terrorism against other countries”.

The two countries “further deplored efforts by countries to give religious and sectarian colour to political issues, and pointed out the responsibility of all states to control the activities of the so-called ‘non-state actors’.”

The joint statement was issued during the visit of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces to India.

It may be recalled that in a terror attack suspected to have been carried out by Pakistan-backed Afghan Taliban, several UAE nationals had died, with serious injuries suffered by the UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan too, resulting from a bomb blast that took place at a guesthouse in the Afghan city of Kandahar on January 10 during a meeting between senior Afghan officials and UAE diplomats.

The joint statement said, “The Indian side expressed deep appreciation for the solidarity expressed by the UAE on the terrorist attacks on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in January 2016 and on the Army headquarters in Uri in September 2016. The two leaders (PM Narendra Modi and Sheikh Al Nahyan) strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Kabul and Kandahar on January 10, 2017, and underscored the need to bring the perpetrators of these dastardly and cowardly acts to justice. PM Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives of the UAE and Afghan nationals in these attacks. He wished speedy recovery to the UAE diplomats injured in the attacks.”

It further said, “The two leaders acknowledged the common threat posed by terrorism to peace and security. They reiterated their strong condemnation of and resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, wherever committed and by whomever, and declared that there could be no justification for terrorism anywhere. The two sides condemned efforts, including by States, to use religion to justify, sustain and sponsor terrorism against other countries. They further deplored efforts by countries to give religious and sectarian colour to political issues, and pointed out the responsibility of all States to control the activities of the so-called ‘non-state actors’.”

It added, “The two leaders articulated their clear and unequivocal resolve to cooperate on counter-terrorism by adopting a policy of zero tolerance towards the menace of terrorism. Satisfied at the growing bilateral collaboration on counterterrorism, information sharing and capacity-building, they expressed confidence that these efforts would contribute to regional and global peace and security. The two sides agreed to coordinate efforts to counter radicalisation and misuse of religion by groups and countries for inciting hatred and perpetrating acts of terrorism. They emphasised the need to facilitate regular exchanges of religious scholars and intellectuals and to organise conferences and seminars to promote the values of peace, tolerance, inclusiveness and welfare that are inherent in all religions.”

It also said, “Both leaders emphasised the importance of promoting a culture of inclusiveness, openness and tolerance within and among societies and agreed to work together closely to confront the global ills of extremism, terrorism and religious intolerance. They reiterated that the Indian and the UAE experiences in building inclusive societies should continue to be promoted as effective models in countering extremism and radicalism. Both sides noted the importance of efforts to disrupt terrorist networks, their financing and movement, in accordance with the relevant principles and purposes of the UN charter and international laws. The two sides deplored the use of double standards in addressing the menace of international terrorism...”

“In order to develop a medium and long term strategy for increasing bilateral trade by 60 percent over the next five years, as agreed during PM Modi’s visit to the UAE in August 2015, the two sides decided to conduct required studies to come up with action plans by June 2017,” the two countries said. “The two leaders underlined that over 1,050 flights per week between India and the UAE are indicative of vibrant people to people linkages. Recognising the need to further expand and develop cooperation in the civil aviation sector, the two sides agreed to convene consultations between their respective civil aviation authorities in the first half of 2017 to discuss key areas of mutual interest. Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed welcomed PM Modi’s proposal to develop cruise tourism between the two countries. The two sides agreed to explore the feasibility on the cruise routes between India and the UAE and to prepare an action plan and detailed road map for the development of cruise shipping,” the joint statement mentioned.