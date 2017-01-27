The Asian Age | News

Congress shaming youth of Punjab in desperation to form govt: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 27, 2017, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2017, 4:19 pm IST

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi had earlier today claimed that 70 per cent of the youth of the state was addicted to drugs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Jalandhar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Jalandhar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Jalandhar: Addressing a rally in Jalandhar of poll-bound Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday trained his guns on the Congress, stating that the grand old party will do anything for the sake of power.

“Some parties are shaming the youth of Punjab for cheap politics. Such parties have to be routed for the sake of Punjab, its pride and self-respect,” Modi said, in an attack on Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s assertion that 70 per cent of the youth of the state was addicted to drugs.

“We have seen politics and parties. But we are unable to fit Congress anywhere. It bends and changes to suit itself. It has no law, no ideology. It will do anything to form a government,” Modi asserted.

Like a fish struggles when out of water, Congress is struggling in its desperation to come to power, the PM claimed.

Modi said that Congress party is a sinking ship and the people of the state should not ‘step into’ such a ship.

Hailing Punjab as the bread basket of India, the PM added that Punjab makes India proud with its rich culture and heritage, and has always stood first when it comes to serving the nation.

Modi countered Rahul Gandhi’s charge that the Badals had never paid any attention to farmers’ problems in the state, claiming that, “there has not been a single meeting where (CM) Parkash Singh Badal has not raised the issue of farmers with me”.

“The welfare of farmers is something that consumes Badals 24x7,” Modi asserted.

Modi also said that Parkash Singh Badal has forever pushed for Hindu-Sikh unity, because of which Punjab thrives today.

Regarding the water problem, the Prime Minister said that the Indus river water will be diverted through the state for the betterment of its people.

Modi said that the people of Punjab want Parkash Badal to return as the CM, and that he hoped the CM would get a third term.

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi, punjab polls, punjab drugs, congress
Location: India, Punjab, Jalandhar (Jullundur)

