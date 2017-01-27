The Asian Age | News

Alliance with BJP in Maharashtra will continue for sake of stability: Shiv Sena

PTI
Published : Jan 27, 2017, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2017, 3:13 pm IST

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya today said the party will release a 'black paper' on the 'BMC scams'.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: A day after the Shiv Sena decided to go solo in the Maharashtra civic polls, senior Sena leader and state minister Ramdas Kadam today said he and his colleagues in the BJP-led government are carrying resignation letters in their pockets and waiting for party chief Uddhav Thackeray's directions.

"We carry resignation letters in our pockets. We will resign whenever Uddhavji asks us to do so," Kadam told reporters in Mumbai, after the Sena ministers met Chief Minister

Devendra Fadnavis to hand over a demand seeking cancellation of a government directive related to removal of religious photos from government offices.

He said the Sena MPs have also decided to boycott the all-party MPs' meeting called by Fadnavis ahead of the Parliament's Budget Session.

After days of uncertainty over forging ties with the BJP for the upcoming civic polls in Mumbai and across Maharashtra, Thackeray yesterday announced that his party would go it alone but remained non-committal on whether it would continue as a junior partner in the NDA government.

Reacting to the development, Fadnavis had said "change" will happen in the state, irrespective of whoever came along with the BJP, while Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve had asserted that the state government will complete its full term.

Reacting to it, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Anyone from the street will get up and ask questions? People should learn to stay in their limits."

"We do not want to make Maharashtra unstable. That is why we will need to keep the alliance in the state for some time," he added.

Danve, meanwhile, said the Sena's decision to go solo in February's civic polls will have "no impact" on the state government.

Tags: shiv sena, bmc polls, bjp, uddhav thackeray, ramdas kadam
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

