Thursday, Dec 26, 2019 | Last Update : 07:37 AM IST

India, All India

West Bengal gov slams Mamata for skipping Vajpayee event

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 26, 2019, 6:06 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2019, 6:06 am IST

Dhankhar informed that he invited Ms Banerjee to unveil a portrait of the late BJP stalwart alongwith him at Raj Bhavan on November 27.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
 West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday ridiculed chief minister Mamata Banerjee after the Trinamul Congress supremo skipped an event on former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary celebration, keeping him in dark.

Mr Dhankhar informed that he invited Ms Banerjee to unveil a portrait of the late BJP stalwart alongwith him at Raj Bhavan on November 27. But neither any representative nor a message on her behalf was sent for the occasion, according to the governor.

“I told her I was awaiting your response. Unfortunat-ely there was no response,” Mr Dhankhar said.

Ms Banerjee, however, paid her respect to the ex-PM on Twitter. “Tribute to Atal Behari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a statesman whorose above partisan politics for the country’s good. We miss him a lot,” she tweeted at 10.07 am.

Unveiling Vajpayee’s portrait at the Throne Room of Raj Bhavan at around 11 am the Governor expressed his anguish over the CM’s absence. He observed that the former PM had immense contributions in the Trinamul chief’s political career once.

“I told her I was awaiting your response. Unfortunately there was no response. I can appreciate there can be situations where on a particular day she may not be able to spare time,” Mr Dhankhar said.

He elaborated, “That does not diminish the respect one has for Vajpayeeji. But lack of acknowledgment, response, representation from the side of the government and bureaucracy and message has hurt and pained me. I personally know that from 2001 to 2004, Atalji had contributed hugely to her political career prospect.”
 
The Governor continued, “I will never give up the idea to connect with the constitutional functioneries. The CM is the executive head. I am not saying she had to be here for a moment to unveil. My grievance is not that. She can have a number of occasion for not to be here and she still have highest respect for Atalji more than I have.”

He noted, “I will have the occasion to discuss it with her. Individual scan carries the baggage of the past. But the Governor and CM can not carry the baggage of the past. We can not look back. We have to look ahead because both of us are required to serve the people of the state in our own right.”

Mr Dhankhar added, “She have to perform enormous executive functions. I will never look back that this has happened and therefore I must act in this manner. I close the chapter that is over. My purpose is to move forward.”

Tags: jagdeep dhankhar, mamata banerjee

Latest From India

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: ANI)

Anti-CAA violence: Ex-gratia to kin of police firing victims put on hold

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Sachin Tendulkar’s security downgraded

(From left) Krishna Kumari, Swarup Rani, Motilal Nehru, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit and Jawaharlal Nehru.

100 years ago, Motilal Nehru became Congress president

The CBI has registered the case under charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday afternoon, sources said.

CBI takes over probe into Yamuna Expressway scam

MOST POPULAR

1

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

2

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

3

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

4

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

5

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham