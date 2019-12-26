Thursday, Dec 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:02 AM IST

India, All India

'U-turn will be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn,' says Maharashtra BJP chief

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2019, 8:35 am IST

Thackeray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Pune: State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise.

Thackeray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters.

"But he announced loan waiver up to only Rs 2 lakh. We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation," Patil said

"U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn," he said.

Tags: shiv sena, uddhav thackeray, bjp, chandrakant patil
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The protest will be against the alleged

'Merry Christmas everyone apart from Delhi Police': Jamia students' protest continues

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

The message of Lalu Prasad, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, was relayed by his younger son and heir-apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who met his ailing father at a hospital in the Jharkhand capital where the former Bihar Chief Minister has been admitted on health grounds. (Photo: File)

Work four times harder than you did in J'khand: Tejashwi shares Lalu's message to RJD

Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of the country and its heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, he said. (Photo: File)

RSS regards 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, says Bhagwat

MOST POPULAR

1

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

2

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

3

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

4

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

5

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham