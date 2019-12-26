Thursday, Dec 26, 2019 | Last Update : 12:12 PM IST

'RSS's Prime Minister lies to bharat mata': Rahul on 'no detention centre' remark

The clip also showed a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam.

"RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata," Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi with the hashtag 'Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies). (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country, alleging that "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata".

Taking to Twitter, he also attached a video clip with Modi accusing the Congress, its allies and "urban Naxals" of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres. 

The clip also shows a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam. "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata," Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi with the hashtag 'Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies).

