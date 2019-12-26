Thursday, Dec 26, 2019 | Last Update : 05:04 AM IST

India, All India

Modi lashes out at ‘vandals’ for anti-CAA violence in UP

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 26, 2019, 2:30 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2019, 2:30 am IST

Don’t forget that rights and duties go hand in hand, says Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee at his newly unveiled statue at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee at his newly unveiled statue at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed those who damaged public property during the recent protests in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law, saying they should understand that rights and duties go hand in hand. BSP supremo Mayawati, meanwhile, asked the UP government to conduct a thorough probe into the deaths during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and help the innocent victims.

Mr Modi was addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of Atal Behari Vajpayee at Lucknow’s Lok Bhavan on the former PM’s birth anniversary. He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Behari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

“They (vandals) should ask themselves — was it right? Whatever was torched, was it not for their child’s use? What has happened to those people and policemen who got injured?” Mr Modi asked, adding that he wanted to tell those who damaged public property “not to forget that rights and duties go hand in hand”.

Over 15 people were killed, 263 police personnel injured and state-owned property damaged in violence during the protests against the CAA in several UP districts. Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, the PM said it was an “old disease” and it was resolved peacefully. “How old a disease was Article 370. How difficult it appeared. But it was our responsibility as to how to face such difficult challenges. And it was done easily. ‘Sabki dhaarna ye choor choor ho gaya’ (everyone’s perception was smashed).”

Mr Modi pointed out that the Ram Janmabhoomi issue was also resolved peacefully. On CAA, Mr Modi said that giving citizenship to those who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to “save the dignity of their daughters” was another problem whose solution was found by 130 crore Indians. “With this self-confidence, Hindustanis are entering a new decade. Whatever is left to be done, all Indians are trying to find a solution,” he said.

The PM said the roadmap to better healthcare was based on four points — preventive healthcare, affordable healthcare, supply-side intervention and mission-mode intervention. He also highlighted the schemes of his government in this direction. On the medical university, Mr Modi said it would provide affiliation to government, semi-government and private colleges, and help improve the quality of medical education in Uttar Pradesh.

BSP supremo Mayawati has asked the state government to conduct a thorough probe into the deaths during the anti-citizenship law protests and help innocent victims. “The maximum number of deaths during the CAA/NRC protests were in UP. The state government should hold a probe into these deaths accurately and come forward to help the (families of) innocent ones,” Ms Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Ms Mayawati had on Tuesday said the Centre should allay the concerns of Muslims over the CAA and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens. “It will be better if the Centre allays all apprehensions of Muslims on CAA/NRC to their satisfaction,” she said.

Tags: narendra modi, anti-caa violence

Latest From India

Arundhati Roy during a protest against the amnended Citizenship Act at Delhi University on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Give false details to NPR teams, says Arundhati Roy

Vajpayee, he said, was known for his eloquence and had no enemies in the political parties. (Photo: File)

‘Has hurt me’: Bengal Guv on Mamata skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait

She said that CAA and NRC were not only against Muslims also against Dalits, tribals and poor people in the country. (Photo: File)

NPR will serve as NRC's database; furnish wrong names, addresses: Arundhati Roy

(Photo: Twitter)

‘Check with social welfare dept’: Minister on detention centre in Karnataka

MOST POPULAR

1

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

2

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

3

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

4

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

5

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham