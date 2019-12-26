Thursday, Dec 26, 2019 | Last Update : 07:37 AM IST

India, All India

Kamal Nath leads rally against CAA and NRC

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Dec 26, 2019, 5:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2019, 5:49 am IST

Nath made it clear that the Congress was in support of the National Population Register (NPR).

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath leads Congress Party’s ‘Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Shanti Yatra’, organised to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizenship, in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath leads Congress Party’s ‘Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Shanti Yatra’, organised to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizenship, in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath Wednesday led a rally of Congressmen in protest of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Mr Nath termed the CAA and NRC as “anti-Constitutional”, “anti-people” and “anti-religion” and reiterated his stance that both provisions will never be implemented in Madhya Pradesh under the Congress regime.

“The CAA and NRC have threatened to imperil the future of our coming generations. The provisions have hit hard the fundamentals of our Constitution. The BJP is trying to implement the hidden agenda of the RSS by bringing such divisive legislations,” Mr Nath said while addressing the rally.

Mr Nath made it clear that the Congress was in support of the National Population Register (NPR). However, he said that by clubbing the NPR with the NRC, the BJP had betrayed its real intent.

He raised apprehension that implementation of the NRC across the country would be dangerous and said, “The Congress will defeat any conspiracy to break the nation.”

Apart from state ministers, other leaders and people belonging to all faiths participated in the rally. The Opposition BJP however slammed the chief minister for shunning a legislation passed by Parliament, saying it amounted to defying the Constitution.

“As per the Constitution, the right to grant citizenship rests with the Centre. Does a chief minister have the right to oppose a legislation passed by both houses of Parliament and lead a march against it in the name of peace and instigate people against it?” questioned former chief minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He called upon Mr Nath to demit office first and then lead the march against the legislation.

Tags: kamal nath, citizenship amendment act

Latest From India

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: ANI)

Anti-CAA violence: Ex-gratia to kin of police firing victims put on hold

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Sachin Tendulkar’s security downgraded

(From left) Krishna Kumari, Swarup Rani, Motilal Nehru, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit and Jawaharlal Nehru.

100 years ago, Motilal Nehru became Congress president

The CBI has registered the case under charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday afternoon, sources said.

CBI takes over probe into Yamuna Expressway scam

MOST POPULAR

1

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

2

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

3

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

4

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

5

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham