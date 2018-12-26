The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 | Last Update : 06:15 PM IST

India, All India

Rocker launcher, explosives: Busted ISIS group was ready to target VIPs

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 26, 2018, 5:58 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2018, 5:58 pm IST

The terror module called 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' was planning to carry out blasts in north India, including Delhi, officials said.

'Large quantities of explosive material, weapons and ammunition including a country made rocket launcher have been recovered so far,' NIA IG Alok Mittal said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 'Large quantities of explosive material, weapons and ammunition including a country made rocket launcher have been recovered so far,' NIA IG Alok Mittal said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: A terror module inspired by the ISIS, planning to target important personalities and security installations, has been traced, officials said on Wednesday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 10 people following multiple raids in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

The terror module called 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' was planning to carry out blasts in north India, especially in the national capital, officials said.

“We conducted searches at 17 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with a new ISIS module styled as 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' which was in an advance stage of carrying out a series of blasts,” NIA Inspector General Alok Mittal said.

Searches have been conducted in Delhi’s Seelampur and Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, Hapur, Meerut and Lucknow.

Large quantities of explosive material, weapons and ammunition including a country made rocket launcher have been recovered so far,” the IG said.

Mittal also said that total amount worth Rs 7.5 lakh has been recovered and nearly 100 mobile phone, 135 SIM cards, laptops and memory have also been seized.

The searches are still underway.

The leader of the gang has been identified as Mufti Sohail who stays in Delhi and is a native of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh where he works at a mosque.

Mittal said the level of preparedness suggests that the group aimed to carry out explosions in near future by remote control blasts and fidayeen attacks.

“This is a new ISIS-inspired module, they were in touch with a foreign agent. Identities are yet to be established,” he added.

The group was under NIA surveillance for some time following inputs of their suspicious activities, officials said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: nia, isis, terrorism, terror module busted
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

2

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

3

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

4

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

5

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham