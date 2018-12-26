The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 | Last Update : 12:56 PM IST

India, All India

Modi’s speech exposes secret ties between BJP, BJD: Congress

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2018, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2018, 12:13 pm IST

The BJP too rejected the allegations made by the Congress with Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan stressing that Modi was 'polite, but critical'.

The prime minister had inaugurated a slew of projects and had released a stamp and a coin to commemorate the Paika Rebellion of 1817 during his day-long visit to the state. (Photo: File)
 The prime minister had inaugurated a slew of projects and had released a stamp and a coin to commemorate the Paika Rebellion of 1817 during his day-long visit to the state. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his party not figuring in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scathing speech against the Odisha government, the Congress Tuesday said the “secret ties” between the BJP and the BJD had been exposed.

Spokesperson of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) P K Deb, however, rejected the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee’s (OPCC) allegation, saying the party had all along “maintained equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress”.

Modi, on his visit to Odisha on Monday, addressed a political rally in Khurda wheree he slammed the state government without mentioning the chief minister or the BJD directly. OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik launched a scathing attack on Modi and Naveen Patnaik, accusing both of adopting an anti-farmer attitude and trying to fool the people by making false promises ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

“Modi’s recent visit to Odisha has made it clear that the BJP and the BJD have an anti-farmer stance and they share secret ties,” he told reporters here.

The prime minister had inaugurated a slew of projects and had released a stamp and a coin to commemorate the Paika Rebellion of 1817 during his day-long visit to the state.

“Modiji had taken name of Lord Jagannath several times during his speech which is not acceptable,” the OPCC president said adding “using the name of the lord for votes will not yield results”.

“They (Modi and Naveen Patnaik) are simply trying to fool the people of Odisha... Both PM and CM have betrayed the people,” he added.

The OPCC chief said, “Naveen Babu had promised that all blocks will get at least 35 per cent of irrigation. Has it been done even in a single block out of the 314 in the state? He thinks people of Odisha are fools.” Refuting the charges, Deb said both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress make similar allegations against the BJD. “While Congress says that we are with BJP, the saffron party leaders also make similar charges. In fact, BJD maintains equal distance from both the national parties,” Deb said.

The BJP too rejected the allegations made by the Congress with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressing that Modi was “polite, but critical”.

“The prime minister’s words were polite, but critical. The PM raised chit fund, PC (percentage commission), inefficiencies, poor nutrition and sanitation issues,” the minister said.

The BJP, he said, will launch a campaign from Wednesday across the state questioning the state government on different issues.

Meanwhile, OPCC has announced that it would observe December 26 as a ‘Black Day’ to protest against the alleged violation of constitutional rights of the panchayati raj bodies.

“The state government has snatched away the rights of panchayats and panchayat samities,” said Niranjan Patnaik.

December 26 is the 21st foundation day of BJD and the Congress programme will coincide with it.

Tags: naveen patnaik, congress, bjp, bjd

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

2

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

3

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

4

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

5

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham