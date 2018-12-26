The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 | Last Update : 06:16 PM IST

India, All India

3 T'gana teen siblings, on Christmas celebration visit, die in US home fire

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 26, 2018, 5:10 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2018, 5:20 pm IST

Aaron Naik (17), Sharron Naik (14) and Joy Naik (15) were killed in the fire along with Kari Coudriet (46), the owner of the house.

The three were missionary students who were guests for the holidays with the Coudreit family in Tennessee when the fire broke out around 11 pm. (Photo: Facebook | Town of French Camp)
 The three were missionary students who were guests for the holidays with the Coudreit family in Tennessee when the fire broke out around 11 pm. (Photo: Facebook | Town of French Camp)

New Delhi: Three young siblings from Telangana have died in a house fire in the United States on Sunday. The three were missionary students who were guests for the holidays with the Coudreit family in Tennessee when the fire broke out around 11 pm.

Aaron Naik (17), Sharron Naik (14) and Joy Naik (15) were killed in the fire along with Kari Coudriet (46), the owner of the house.

The death of the siblings was confirmed in a Facebook post by the Town of French Camp which said: "Friends and family, please pray for Pastor Naik and his wife. They sent their three precious children to America from India to keep them safe, and during the break, a fire took their lives."

According to a statement by the Coudriets' church, the Collierville Bible Church only two persons Kari’s husband and their youngest son were able to run out of the house and survived. The church said the family of the Telangana siblings was yet to learn all the details and appealed for discretion.

“The family is in route from India and many of the details of the events are still being communicated to the family. Please respect this family and give them the time and ability to process information before posting any details on all media and social media outlets," said the church, urging people to donate for emergency flight expenses and other costs.

Tags: siblings die in fire in us, telangana siblings die in us, fire in us
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

2

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

3

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

4

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

5

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham