3 T'gana teen siblings, on Christmas celebration visit, die in US home fire

Aaron Naik (17), Sharron Naik (14) and Joy Naik (15) were killed in the fire along with Kari Coudriet (46), the owner of the house.

The three were missionary students who were guests for the holidays with the Coudreit family in Tennessee when the fire broke out around 11 pm. (Photo: Facebook | Town of French Camp)

New Delhi: Three young siblings from Telangana have died in a house fire in the United States on Sunday. The three were missionary students who were guests for the holidays with the Coudreit family in Tennessee when the fire broke out around 11 pm.

The death of the siblings was confirmed in a Facebook post by the Town of French Camp which said: "Friends and family, please pray for Pastor Naik and his wife. They sent their three precious children to America from India to keep them safe, and during the break, a fire took their lives."

According to a statement by the Coudriets' church, the Collierville Bible Church only two persons Kari’s husband and their youngest son were able to run out of the house and survived. The church said the family of the Telangana siblings was yet to learn all the details and appealed for discretion.

“The family is in route from India and many of the details of the events are still being communicated to the family. Please respect this family and give them the time and ability to process information before posting any details on all media and social media outlets," said the church, urging people to donate for emergency flight expenses and other costs.