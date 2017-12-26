The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 | Last Update : 05:16 AM IST

India, All India

UP: 32 patients undergo eye surgery in torchlight for lack of power

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 7:20 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 7:40 pm IST

Relatives of patients complained that they were not provided with any beds and were made to lie down on floors despite extreme cold.

The district administration took prompt action after visuals of the surgery went viral and suspended the Chief Medical Officer. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The district administration took prompt action after visuals of the surgery went viral and suspended the Chief Medical Officer. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Unnao: The district administration on Tuesday suspended the chief medical officer after reports surfaced that 32 cataract patients were operated upon in torch light for want of steady electricity supply at a state-run facility in Unnao.

"Taking a serious note of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh government acted promptly and suspended CMO Rajendra Prasad," Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said.

He said the in-charge of the community health centre (CHC) at Nawabganj has also been removed.

A report has been sought by the state health department regarding the entire episode.

According to the visuals that went viral on social media, 32 cataract operations were done at the CHC in Nawabganj on monday in torch light as there was no electricity or power back-up there.

The CMO earlier said the acting district magistrate has ordered a probe into the matter and the organisation entrusted with the task could be blacklisted, if found guilty.

Meanwhile, some relatives of the patients complained that they were not provided with any beds after the procedure, and that they were made to lie down on floors despite extreme cold weather conditions.

Uttar Pradesh has attracted bad press for a series of 'medical disasters' in the recent past, with the death of more than 60 children, mostly infants, at a government hospital in Gorakhpur being the latest case in point.

A hospital in Farukhabad recorded 49 deaths -- 30 in neo-natal ICU and 19 during delivery -- between July 20 and August 21 this year, reportedly due to a lack of oxygen supply. 

Tags: surgery in torchlight, up health ministry, health infrastructure failure, chief medical officer suspended
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Unnao

MOST POPULAR

1

Want to make your old iPhone faster? Here’s what you can do

2

EELO — An Android-based OS with enhanced privacy protection

3

Mohammad Kaif slammed on Twitter for celebrating X'mas with family

4

Year ender 2017: How science made advancements in health

5

Light brings development: UP launches new power scheme to mark Vajpayee's birthday

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham