The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

India, All India

On birthday, 107-yr-old woman wishes to meet 'handsome' Rahul; he calls her

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 10:14 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 12:45 pm IST

The Congress president gave a 'big hug' to the birthday girl on twitter and called her to wish her personally.

The 107-year-old woman had a wish to meet 47-year-old Congress president Rahul Gandhi on her birthday. (photo: File)
 The 107-year-old woman had a wish to meet 47-year-old Congress president Rahul Gandhi on her birthday. (photo: File)

New Delhi: The 107-year-old woman had a wish to meet 47-year-old young Gandhi family member and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on her birthday on Monday.

Her granddaughter, who tweeted the reason why her grandmother wished to meet Rahul, the birthday girl quipped and whispered that she finds him 'handsome'.

The tweet was accompanied by a photograph of the birthday girl, and was tagged to the twitter handle of Rahul Gandhi.

The newly-elected Congress chief responded to the tweet after a few hours.

Rahul had signed the little message, conveying his wishes and a "big hug" and this time the tweet was by the Congress president himself and not by his pet dog Pidi.

Later in the evening, Sikand took to Twitter and said that Rahul had called the girl’s grandmother and wished her 'personally'.

A relatively new entrant on Twitter compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a section of his ministers, Rahul’s tweets had created a stir earlier. In a post directed at his detractors, Rahul had claimed his pet dog Pidi was responsible for the tweets.

In his tweets, Rahul has attacked the BJP and its leaders and on occasion revealed his interests - like photos of him practicing Aikido, a form of Japanese martial arts.

Tags: rahul gandhi personally wishes 107-yr-old on birthday, congress president, rahul gandhi twitter, rahul wishes fan on birthday
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Year ender 2017: How science made advancements in health

2

Light brings development: UP launches new power scheme to mark Vajpayee's birthday

3

Forget Uday Chopra, Nargis Fakhri just hinted towards her new boyfriend

4

Woman shocked when pup she brings home has both private parts

5

TSMC to manufacture Snapdragon 855 processors: report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham