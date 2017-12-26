The Asian Age | News



Meerut: Russian dancers perform, alcohol flows in govt medical college event

The silver jubilee function was organised by the old school association and was attended by eminent doctors.

As news spread, the principal was caught off-guard and hurriedly ordered a departmental investigation into the incident later on Monday evening. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Meerut: In a shocking incident, a state-run medical college in Meerut ferried cartons of alcohol into its premises for the entertainment of doctors at an alumni meet on Monday.

Russian dancers were also present in the campus of Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College for the amusement of the guests.

The silver jubilee function was organised by the old school association and many eminent doctors from the 1992 batch of the college were in attendance.

According to sources, alcohol was served to the guests inside the campus and the Russian dancers pepped up the party once they took stage in the afternoon.

As news spread, the principal was caught off-guard and hurriedly ordered a departmental investigation into the incident later on Monday evening.

The chief medical officer (CMO) of Meerut also reprimanded the incident.

Talking to the media, he said, "I got to know that Russian Belly dancers were called and liquor was stored in an ambulance van, it is absolutely wrong, it should not have happened at a state run medical college. Inquiry has been ordered into the incident."

