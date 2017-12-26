The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

India, All India

I respect doctors; spoke against 1 surgeon, not profession: MoS Ahir

ANI
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 2:24 pm IST

Ahir clarifies that he respects doctors and his outburst was because few doctors were absent from the event.

Ahir asks, 'I am a minister chosen by democracy. Why did they go on leave despite knowing about my arrival?' (Photo: File)
 Ahir asks, 'I am a minister chosen by democracy. Why did they go on leave despite knowing about my arrival?' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Clarifying his earlier statement on a few doctors, whom he advised to join Naxals, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Tuesday said that he respects doctors and his outburst was because few doctors were absent from the event.

"The organiser was himself absent. I have not spoken against the profession but a particular doctor. Whatever I said was for the civil surgeon and no one else. I respect doctors from the bottom of my heart. I just showed my anger on absence of some doctors from the event," he told ANI.

Ahir on Monday got angry with a civil surgeon who didn't attend a hospital inauguration ceremony.

When Ahir got to know that the civil surgeon was on leave, he lost his temper.

"I am a minister chosen by democracy. Why did they go on leave despite knowing about my arrival?" asked Ahir.

An angry Ahir also advised the absent doctor to join the Naxals.

Read: Go join naxals, govt will shoot you down, says Hansraj Ahir to absent doctors

"If there is no faith in democracy, then join the Naxalite movement; we will shoot you. There is no need to distribute tablets here. Naxalism does not like democracy," Ahir said.

Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia districts are the Naxal-affected areas of Maharashtra.

Tags: naxals, hansraj ahir, minister of state for home affairs, mos home affairs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Year ender 2017: How science made advancements in health

2

Light brings development: UP launches new power scheme to mark Vajpayee's birthday

3

Forget Uday Chopra, Nargis Fakhri just hinted towards her new boyfriend

4

Woman shocked when pup she brings home has both private parts

5

TSMC to manufacture Snapdragon 855 processors: report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham