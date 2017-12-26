The Asian Age | News

FTII, SRFTI to hold joint entrance test February 18

This year’s JET would be organised by the FTII, with a committee comprising representatives of both FTII and SRFTI overseeing the entire examination process. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India’s two premier film schools — Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata — have announced first-ever Joint Entrance Test (JET) for 2018 academic year for which the all-India entrance examination would be held on February 18, 2018. This year’s JET would be organised by the FTII, with a committee comprising representatives of both FTII and SRFTI overseeing the entire examination process.

“The decision to hold a common test comes following year-long talks between both the institutes. JET will be conducted only upto the level of written examination. Orientation, auditions (applicable to acting candidates only) and interviews will be conducted separately by FTII and SRFTI, said Bhupendra Kainthola, FTII director while announcing the admissions for 2018.

The application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs 4,000 and Rs 1,250 for SC/ST candidates. All documents like prospectus 2018, admission policy 2018, scheme of examination, etc., have been uploaded on JET portal: https://applyadmission.net/jet2018.

The last date for registration is January 25, 2018, while JET will be held in 26 centres on February 18, 2018.

While the core functions, including setting of question papers and evaluation remains with the organising institute, All-India Management Association (AIMA) has been contracted for total management of exam-related logistics. AIMA has experience of previously having conducted entrance exams for other institutions like NID, NIFT, etc.

The entrance test will be a combination of objective type questions and subjective answers.

The scorecard of JET in terms of marks secured and percentile will be uploaded on JET portal and websites of both institutes. Candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process will be contacted individually by both institutes.

