The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 | Last Update : 05:16 AM IST

India, All India

Cong taunts Modi for GST, note ban; calls him 'Bad Santa'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 5:38 pm IST

Cong spokesperson Manish Tewari tweeted that the Indian Santa took away people's money and left them with only the socks.

It was obvious that Tewari's jibe was indicated at Modi, whose Government still holds the GST and demonetisation as pillars of success. (Photo: PTI)
 It was obvious that Tewari's jibe was indicated at Modi, whose Government still holds the GST and demonetisation as pillars of success. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday indirectly referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Bad Santa" for implementing problematic schemes like the unified Goods and Services Tax (GST) and note ban.

In a tweet a day after Christmas, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said that in the rest of the world "an old man with a white beard" distributed gifts to people, while in India, a similar looking man did quite the opposite – took away public’s money and left them only with the socks.

Instead of coming down the chimney, this notorious Indian Santa entered people's houses through their television sets, Tewari said in the tweet.

It was obvious that Tewari's jibe was indicated at Modi, whose Government still holds the GST and demonetisation as pillars of success.

The Opposition has been relentlessly pointing out the failure of both the schemes, saying they were hasty, ill-implemented and have slowed economic growth, especially for small businesses, an effect that is likely to last longer than a few fiscal quarters.

In September this year, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) veteran leader Yashwant Sinha called the note ban "a disaster" and GST "poorly conceived". He said the two policies would come down hard on the already struggling Indian economy and cause immense misery to the country's poor.

Tags: narendra modi, gst, note ban, manish tewari, yashwant sinha, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Want to make your old iPhone faster? Here’s what you can do

2

EELO — An Android-based OS with enhanced privacy protection

3

Mohammad Kaif slammed on Twitter for celebrating X'mas with family

4

Year ender 2017: How science made advancements in health

5

Light brings development: UP launches new power scheme to mark Vajpayee's birthday

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham