The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

India, All India

Army kills 3 Pakistani soldiers after crossing over LoC

ANI
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 9:16 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 9:18 am IST

The operation brings back the memory of 2016's surgical strikes, which the Army conducted in response to Uri Attack.

The behind-the-enemy-lines operation was in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The behind-the-enemy-lines operation was in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday. (Photo: File | Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir: In retaliation to an earlier ceasefire violation, the Indian Army soldiers crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday and killed three Pakistani troops, as per Intelligence sources.

One Pakistani soldier was also injured.

This was in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army strongly retaliated, but three jawans and one Major lost their lives in the firing that took place.

The behind-the-enemy-lines operation brings back the memory of 2016's surgical strikes, which the Army conducted in response to Uri Attack.

On September 18, 2016, four Pakistani terrorists had attacked the army post at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, and killed 19 soldiers.

Eleven days later, the Army conducted surgical strikes across the LoC and destroyed terrorist launch pads and killed several terrorists.

Tags: indian army crosses loc, indian army kills 3 pak soldiers, uri attack, 2016 surgical strikes, pak terrorists
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Year ender 2017: How science made advancements in health

2

Light brings development: UP launches new power scheme to mark Vajpayee's birthday

3

Forget Uday Chopra, Nargis Fakhri just hinted towards her new boyfriend

4

Woman shocked when pup she brings home has both private parts

5

TSMC to manufacture Snapdragon 855 processors: report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham