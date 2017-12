2 men thrash, rape 19-yr-old woman after victim boarded cab from Gurgaon

The accused took her to an isolated place to rape her; they then threw her out of the car near a metro station in Dwarka, police said.

Following the woman's complaint, a case was registered and the two accused were arrested, police said. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly thrashed and raped by two men who then left her outside a metro station in Dwarka, following which the accused were arrested, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman was found in an unconscious state on Saturday.

In her complaint, the woman said she had taken a cab from Shiv Chowk area in Gurgaon late on Saturday night. Three persons were already in the cab then, they said.

After one person got down near Rajokri border area, the vehicle started to roam around in areas near Delhi-Haryana border, a police official said.

The accused then took her to an isolated place, thrashed and raped her. They then threw her out of the car near a metro station in Dwarka, the police said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered and the two accused were arrested, they said.