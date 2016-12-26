UP: Dadri khap panchayat prohibits public drinking, celebratory firing

Monday, Dec 26, 2016 | Last Update : 04:05 PM IST

The Sangwan Khap Panchayat has also decreed that girls be encouraged to study and participate in sports.

 The Sangwan khap panchayat in Dadri district of Uttar Pradesh has issued a new range of diktats. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Chandigarh: The Sangwan khap panchayat in Dadri district of Uttar Pradesh has issued a new range of diktats, including prohibition on drinking in public places, celebratory firing at weddings and playing of loud music by DJs.

According to a report in Indian Express, the curbs will come into place from January 15.

40 villages will have to follow the Khap’s diktat, said the report. The decisions were taken in a panchayat of the Sangwan Khap held at Kheri Boora village in Dadri on Sunday.

“We cannot check what people do in their houses. But all sarpanches should ensure that there is no one drinking openly in the village and creating a ruckus. Some people drink and indulge in hooliganism in the village. This is a bad influence on youngsters. We do not want this to happen,” Jorwar Singh Sangwan, chief of the Sangwan Khap Panchayat, was quoted as saying.

A committee under the chairmanship of the Sarpanch will be instituted to check that the restrictions are followed.

The ban on celebratory firing comes in the wake of deaths at wedding functions. Six villages in Sonepat have also banned celebratory firing.

The Sangwan Khap Panchayat has also decreed that girls be encouraged to study and participate in sports. They have also called for a check on the practice of female foeticide. Also, it has been decided that trees will be planted on the occasion of the birth of a child or the death of an elderly person, said the report.

The khap will also extend support to the Jat community’s agitation to seek reservation, which begins afresh in January, as long as the protests are peaceful.

