TMC MP Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha due to ‘ill health’

Chakraborty's term had started in April 2014, but till date he had neither asked any question nor participated in any debate.

New Delhi: Actor-turned politician Mithun Chaktaborty who was elected to the Rajya Sabha by Trinamool Congress(TMC), on Monday resigned from the Upper House citing health reasons.

He has submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman, sources in TMC said.

Mithun, whose alleged involvement in Saradha scam made news last year, had attended the Upper House for three days only.

He has written to the Chairman that because of his health condition he is not been able to fulfil his duty in Rajya Sabha and that is why he is relinquishing his seat, sources added.

Members of the House had questioned earlier questioned Mithun’s continued absence in the Rajya Sabha. Deputy Chairman P J Kurien in April said he had received a letter from Chakraborty stating that "he is unable to attend the sittings of the House during the current session on health grounds".

