Tale of 2 birthdays: PM visits Atal Behari Vajpayee, greets Sharif online

PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah with the family members of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With Sunday marking a year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-hyped and sudden but brief visit to Lahore last Christmas to wish Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on his birthday, the current chill in Indo-Pak ties meant the birthday wishes this time were restricted to only a single tweet from Mr Modi on Sunday, saying, “Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life.” The solitary tweet is perhaps a reflection of how much things can change in a year.

Last December, the Indo-Pak ties were marked by warmth, and at a pinnacle. External affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had visited Islamabad for the Heart of Asia conference in Islamabad. Mr Modi was visiting Afghanistan later that month and in a surprise announcement while in Afghanistan, it was revealed that he would be visiting Lahore for a brief visit during which he would personally greet Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on his birthday on December 25. Mr Modi also attended the wedding of the grand-daughter of the Pakistan PM at Raiwind near Lahore during the visit. The visit was marked by much warmth between the two Prime Ministers.

But things began to rapidly unravel as soon as the New Year began since the Pakistan Army under its then chief Gen. Raheel Sharif started feeling uncomfortable over the bonhomie. The Pathankot terror attack was orchestrated from Pakistan in January, 2016. Later in the year, the unrest in the Kashmir Valley worsened the ties, after which the Uri attack happened. Following this, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes at terrorist targets in PoK.

Mr Modi also visited former PM and veteran BJP leader Atal Behari Vajpayee and wished him good health and long life on his birthday. Mr Modi, who was accompanied by BJP cheif Amit Shah, also met the family of Mr Vajpayee, who completed 92 years on Sunday, and is ailing for a few years now.

“Wishing our most beloved and widely respected Atal ji a happy birthday. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life. Atal ji’s exemplary service and leadership has had a very positive impact on India’s growth trajectory. His great personality is endearing,” he tweeted.

Mr Modi also put out a video of his younger days when he had met Mr Vajpayee and tweeted on Sunday, “See what Atal ji does when he meets a party ‘karyakarta’. This simplicity and warmth of Atal ji we all cherish.” He also said that he went to the veteran leader’s residence to greet him. He spent some time with Mr Vajpayee’s family and enquired about his health.

According to news agency reports, Mr Vajpayee has been indisposed for some years now after suffering age-related problems and has not been seen in public.

Later in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, the PM spoke about the former PM, lauding his contribution to the country when it grew in stature as a nuclear power. “Today is also the birthday of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister venerable Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. This country can never forget Atalji’s contributions. Under his leadership, the country proudly grew in stature in the field of nuclear power also.”

“Whether in the role of a party leader, Member of Parliament, a minister or the Prime Minister, Atalji always established an ideal. I salute Atalji on his birthday and pray to God for his good health,” he said.

Remembering his meetings with Vajpayee, Modi said he had the privilege of working with him as a party worker. “Many memories emerge before my eyes. This morning when I tweeted, I shared a video in which you can see for yourself how as a small party worker one had the fortune of having affection showered upon him by Atalji,” he said in his programme.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary. “I bow to Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya on his Jayanti. He has left an indelible contribution in the history of India,” he said.