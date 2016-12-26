Monday, Dec 26, 2016 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

India, All India

National Herald case: Swamy to appeal in SC after Delhi HC setback

PTI/ANI
Published : Dec 26, 2016, 6:47 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2016, 6:48 pm IST

Swamy's assertion came after a Delhi Court dismissed his plea seeking documents from the Congress Party in connection with this case.

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)
 Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that he would file an appeal in the Supreme Court in connection with the National Herald case.

Swamy's assertion came after a Delhi Court dismissed his plea seeking documents from the Congress Party in connection with this case.

"I will appeal to the Supreme Court on Patiala House Court's order. The law is very clear that I am entitled to ask the court and summon the documents in possession of certain institutions," he said.

Read: National Herald case: Swamy's plea seeking documents from Cong dismissed

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed Swamy’s plea seeking certain documents from the Congress party and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in the National Herald case filed by him against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others.

Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen rejected Swamy's application while giving him the last opportunity to submit the list of complainant witnesses in the case in which he has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriating funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which AJL owed to the Congress.

Besides Gandhis, other accused-Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda-have denied the allegations levelled against them.

The court has now put up the matter on February 10 for pre-charge proceedings.

Tags: bharatiya janata party ( bjp), subramanian swamy, national herald case, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Airport in Japan has toilet paper for smartphones

2

2016 gaffes: from Trump's '7-Eleven' to Queen's 'very rude'

3

Chances of pregnancy higher if women orgasm

4

Here's what topped the porn wishlist this Christmas

5

Amid cash crunch, Gujarat residents shower Rs. 40 lakh on folk singers

more

Editors' Picks

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

‘Jhund Ul Khalifa al Hind Fl Bilad’ or ‘Army of the Caliph in South India’ is the most dangerous of all ISIS-affiliated modules that NIA busted in 2016. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Hyderabad ISIS module most dangerous terror outfit: NIA

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham