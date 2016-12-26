Monday, Dec 26, 2016 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

India, All India

Govt plans heavy fine on possession of demonetised notes

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Dec 26, 2016, 7:59 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2016, 8:01 pm IST

The penal provisions, which are yet to be finalised, will involve a fine of a minimum Rs 50,000 or 5 times the amount in question.

The ordinance includes recommendations made by the Central board of directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). (Photo: File)
 The ordinance includes recommendations made by the Central board of directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government is planning to bring in an ordinance which prohibits the possession or transfer of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes after December 30.

According to a report in NDTV, the maximum number of banned notes one can possess subsequently will be 10, and the maximum amount held in such notes can be Rs 10,000.

The ordinance has to be issued before December 30, said the report.

The penal provisions, which are yet to be finalised, will involve a fine of a minimum Rs 50,000 or 5 times the amount in question, whichever is higher.

A municipal magistrate will hear cases involving violation and decide on penalty, said the report.

The ordinance includes recommendations made by the Central board of directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Demonetised currency has to be deposited directly into the Reserve Bank after December 30, and a grace period for the same will be specified later.

On December 13, the Reserve Bank said around Rs. 12.44 lakh crore - 80 per cent of the 15.44 lakh crores that were circulating in 500 and 1,000 rupee notes when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ban - had been submitted.

The RBI had earlier this month issued an order stating that an amount exceeding Rs 5000 in demonetised notes cannot be deposited into bank more than once till December 30. Following outrage, the order was withdrawn.

PM Modi announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8. Subsequently, there has been significant cash crunch at banks and ATMs, even though the government stated that 80 per cent of ATMs had been recalibrated with new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000. Also, several thousand crores in old and new currency have been seized across the country.

There is also a weekly withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 from banks and Rs 2500 per day from ATMs. However, bankers have opined that the curbs may continue after December 30.

Tags: demonetisation, rs 500 notes, banned notes, rbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Airport in Japan has toilet paper for smartphones

2

2016 gaffes: from Trump's '7-Eleven' to Queen's 'very rude'

3

Chances of pregnancy higher if women orgasm

4

Here's what topped the porn wishlist this Christmas

5

Amid cash crunch, Gujarat residents shower Rs. 40 lakh on folk singers

more

Editors' Picks

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

‘Jhund Ul Khalifa al Hind Fl Bilad’ or ‘Army of the Caliph in South India’ is the most dangerous of all ISIS-affiliated modules that NIA busted in 2016. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Hyderabad ISIS module most dangerous terror outfit: NIA

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham