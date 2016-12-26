Ashok Gajapathi Raju pulls up Air India employees

Monday, Dec 26, 2016 | Last Update : 05:16 AM IST

Minister said jobs are assured only as long as the institution exists.

 A crane carrying an empty Air India aircraft lost balance and crashed near the airport in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sending out a stern message to Air India staff, civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has said “something is lagging” when it comes to commitment shown by them compared with rival airlines.

While acknowledging that Air India, which turned operationally profitable last fiscal, has “done better”, the minister emphasised on the need to ensure more cohesiveness at the national carrier. The national carrier, staying afloat on a bailout package extended by the Central government, is making efforts to improve its financial position, including by way of cost optimisation measures, capacity addition and introduction of new flights.

Mr Raju, who has been generally supportive of Air India that has often drawn flak from various quarters, is of the view that the carrier has definitely done better but there is always scope for improvement. “The cohesiveness still has to be built in (at Air India)... You have the advantage of different types of airlines, competition is there,” Mr Raju told news agency PTI in an interview. “Commitment is  shown by some of their staff and the commitment shown by Air India staff, there is still something lagging.”

Asked whether such a situation arises out of complacency in certain quarters that there is job security at Air India, the minister said jobs are assured only as long as the institution exists.

It is a good airline and has served the country well, he noted, but “see everywhere job is assured if that institution is there. If the institution goes, what happens to your job?”

As per the agency reports, Air India still has a debt burden of around Rs 44,000 crore even as it posted an operating profit of Rs 105 crore in the last financial year — for the first time in a decade.

