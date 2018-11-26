Yogi Adityanath unveils first look of Lord Ram’s 221-m statue

Uttar Pradesh principal secretary, information, Avanish Awasthi had released a photo of the statue on Saturday night.

Ayodhya: Amid the ongoing clamour to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has firmed up plans to build a 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram and released its first look after comparing presentations made by five firms short-listed for its construction.

Though the location of the statue has still not been decided, it is slated to be 39 metre taller than the 182-metre Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the state of Gujarat.

