The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 26, 2018 | Last Update : 06:06 AM IST

India, All India

Yogi Adityanath unveils first look of Lord Ram’s 221-m statue

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 26, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2018, 5:11 am IST

Uttar Pradesh principal secretary, information, Avanish Awasthi had released a photo of the statue on Saturday night.

A lookalike model of the statue
 A lookalike model of the statue

Ayodhya: Amid the ongoing clamour to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has firmed up plans to build a 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram and released its first look after comparing presentations made by five firms short-listed for its construction.

Though the location of the statue has still not been decided, it is slated to be 39 metre taller than the 182-metre Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the state of Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh principal secretary, information, Avanish Awasthi had released a photo of the statue on Saturday night.

Tags: ram temple, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya

MOST POPULAR

1

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

2

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

3

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

4

Here's how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt bid good-bye to Kalank, see photos

5

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham