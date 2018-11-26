The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 26, 2018 | Last Update : 01:30 AM IST

India, All India

VHP: Date for Mandir building to be announced at 2019 Kumbh

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 26, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2018, 1:04 am IST

VHP international vice-president Champat Rai said that the VHP wants the entire land for building Ram temple.

Supporters gather at Kar Sevak Puram as they participate in a ‘Dharam Sabha’, organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya. (Photo: PTI)
 Supporters gather at Kar Sevak Puram as they participate in a ‘Dharam Sabha’, organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya: The date for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya would be announced early next year, a religious leader announced at the VHP’s marathon “Virat Dharam Sabha” as thousands of devotees thronged the temple town for the conclave being touted as the largest congregation of ‘Ram bhakts’ since the 1992 ‘kar seva’ during which the 16th century Babri Masjid was razed in the town.

Hindu seers also demanded that the Muslims hand over the land at the disputed site before the BJP-led government brings an ordinance, warning that a failure to do so may force Hindus to include Kashi, Mathura and other disputed structures in their agenda.

Addressing the sabha after the inauguration marked by chanting of mantras at the Badey Bhaktmaal ki Bagia, Ramji Das of Nirmohi Akhara said, “The date for construction of Ram temple will be declared in the 2019 Kumbh which will be held in Prayagraj.”

“It is only a matter of few days, and I request you all to show some patience,” the seer remarked.

The VHP, which resolved at the Sabha to build the Ram temple at any cost, made it clear that it will not accept a division of the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya. As many as 14 appeals have been filed in the Supreme Court against an Allahabad high court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Asserting that no mosque would be allowed in Ayodhya, VHP international vice-president Champat Rai said that the VHP wants the entire land for building Ram temple.

“No mosque with the name of ‘Babri Masjid’ will be allowed anywhere in India,” he said at the five-hour long meeting.

Accusing the Supreme Court of delaying its decision on the temple issue, Mr Rai said that the court is not giving the issue the priority it deserves.

“We have come to remind some people that the Ram temple issue did not end on December 6, 1992. It is very much alive even after 25 years. The BJP may do politics but we are not ready to accept anything less than the temple,” he said.

Swami Parmanand, who presided over the Sabha, said, “Our temples were broken by (Muslim) rulers and a common Muslim is not responsible for it. A common Muslim should not associate himself with those oppressors. We want Muslim organisations to surrender the land for temple to strengthen brotherhood.”

Senior religious leader Ram Bhadracharya claimed he had met a senior minister on Friday with regard to construction of the temple.

“On November 23, I had called a senior Union minister who assured that after the model code of conduct comes to an end on December 11, the Prime Minister is likely to sit with them and take such a decision so that Ram temple could be built,” he told the gathering, without revealing the name of the minister.

On December 11, the model code of conduct in five states will end with the declaration of results for Assembly polls. The Winter Session of Parliament is also scheduled to begin on the same day in New Delhi.

The Sabha began amidst tight security after recitation of “mantras” and was punctuated with slogans like “Jab kesariya lehrayega, hosh thikane ayega”.

The venue wore a festive look with placards, saffron flags and buntings carried by enthusiastic Ram devotees seen all over. Around 50 seers from different ashrams and akhadas taking part in the religious meeting.

Saints from Haridwar, Chhattisgarh, Hrisikesh, Ujjain, Gujarat, Chitraoot, Prayagraj and Lucknow attended the congregation, said Mahant Ramdas of Nirmohi Akhada of Ayodhya.

Slogans of “Har ghar pe bhagwa chhayegaa,  ram rajya phir aayegaa” and “Tel lagaao Dabur kaa, naam mittaao Babar kaa” could be heard from various corners of the programme venue and also on the stretch of the road leading to it.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow,  the Pragatisheel Samajwadi P (PSP) president Shivpal Singh Yadav met governor Ram Naik and demanded the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government for allowing such a large congregation  in Ayodhya even when Section 144 had been clamped.

Mr Yadav staged a dharna at the Raj Bhavan till the governor invited him in. Presenting a memo to the governor, he said that for the last few days a build up has been allowed in Ayodhya against the law.

The All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM), an umbrella body of more than a dozen Muslim religious and social organisations, has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his urgent intervention into the developments in Ayodhya.

The additional director general of police (law and order) Anand Kumar said that over one lakh people had attended the Dharam, Sabha. He said that the government had received a non-specific alert form the Intelligence Bureau two days ago and security was accordingly beefed up.

Tags: ram temple, vhp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya

MOST POPULAR

1

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

2

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

3

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

4

Here's how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt bid good-bye to Kalank, see photos

5

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham