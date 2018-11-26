The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 26, 2018 | Last Update : 04:08 PM IST

India, All India

Procured sanction to prosecute Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case: CBI to court

PTI
Published : Nov 26, 2018, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2018, 2:55 pm IST

The court however extended till December 18 the protection granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest.

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal. (Photo: File)
 The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI Monday informed a Delhi court that it has procured the requisite sanction from the authorities concerned to prosecute former Union minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The court however extended till December 18 the protection granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest after the Central Bureau of Investigation said it needed two weeks to get sanction against other accused in the case. 

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal, while the ED is probing alleged money-laundering related to the deal.

Tags: aircel-maxis case, p chidambaram questioned, karti chidambaram
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

2

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

3

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

4

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

5

Here's how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt bid good-bye to Kalank, see photos

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham