In MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan sings to turn off Cong leaders

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 26, 2018, 7:12 am IST
Earlier, Mr Chouhan had demonstrated his singing skills on several occasions by reciting hymns at various religious festivals in the state.

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seems to have chosen to corner his arch rival Congress with his tongue lashing as well as his vocal skills.

After giving tags of “Raja,” “Maharaja,” and “Industrialist” to Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijay Singh, and Kamal Nath respectively to question their ability to understand the plights of the common people in the state, he has now turned to Bollywood songs to pull them up in the run-up to the November 28 Assembly elections in MP.

“Congress leaders are saying they are hungry to come to power in Madhya Pradesh. They are feeling suffocated for being out of power for 15 years. They are spending sleepless nights,” he said.

Subsequently, he broke into the hit Bollywood song of 1970s, Karvaten badalte rahe saari raat hum followed by Tum to thehre pardesi saath kya nibhaoge to target Congress president Rahul Gandhi for promising to write off farm loans in MP within ten days of Congress returning to power in the state.

“Rahul Gandhi will disappear after November 28 elections. But I will always be here to serve the people,” he said taking a jibe at Mr Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi is making false promises. Inko kehna Rahul bhaiya chanda mama tod ke la do, ye bolenge ki han chunav ke dus din baad le aayenge (Ask Rahul Gandhi to pluck the moon, he will promise to get it ten days after the elections),” Mr Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said while addressing election meetings at different places in the state.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, digvijay singh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

