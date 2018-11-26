The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 26, 2018 | Last Update : 01:03 PM IST

India, All India

Bhima Koregaon: T'gana Democratic Forum protest against arrest of Varavara Rao

ANI
Published : Nov 26, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

Rao was arrested at the end of his house arrest on November 17 for his alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

A woman activist said, 'This protest is against violation of human rights. In Bhima Koregaon case there are many intellectuals, writers and advocates who are arrested and illegal cases are filed against them. We wanted to register our protest in this context.
 A woman activist said, 'This protest is against violation of human rights. In Bhima Koregaon case there are many intellectuals, writers and advocates who are arrested and illegal cases are filed against them. We wanted to register our protest in this context." (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Democratic Forum on Sunday protested at city's Dharna Chowk against the arrest of activist Varavara Rao in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

Rao, who was under house arrest at his flat in Gandhinagar in the Hyderabad city, was arrested by the Pune police on 17th November, in a case relating to his alleged involvement in Bhima Koregaon violence.

Expressing anguish over Rao's arrest, woman activist Sandhya told ANI, "This protest is against violation of human rights. In Bhima Koregaon case there are many intellectuals, writers and advocates who are arrested and illegal cases are filed against them. We wanted to register our protest in this context. Protests are going on around the country. But still, Modi government is unable to listen to democratic voices. Modi government has become intolerant towards human rights."

She also attacked both central and state government and blamed them of being fascist and anti-democratic.

She said, "Prime Minister Modi and Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, both these leaders ruling is anti-democratic and fascist. We want to send a message to people that this is an inhuman rule and people should come forward to protest against them. On the name of urban naxals, they want to confine everybody who raises their voice against them. In the long-term process, they want to illegally confine them with a fake allegation, which is against the constitution."

On November 19, Rao was taken to Sassoon Hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

Rao was arrested at the end of his house arrest on November 17 for his alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

A Sessions Court in Pune had sent the activist to police custody till November 26 in connection with the violence that broke out in January this year during an event organised to commemorate 200 years of the Bhima Koregaon battle. 

Tags: varavara rao, bhima-koregaon case, activists arrested, telangana democratic forum
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

2

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

3

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

4

Here's how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt bid good-bye to Kalank, see photos

5

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham