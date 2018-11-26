Bhima Koregaon: T'gana Democratic Forum protest against arrest of Varavara Rao

Rao was arrested at the end of his house arrest on November 17 for his alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Democratic Forum on Sunday protested at city's Dharna Chowk against the arrest of activist Varavara Rao in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

Rao, who was under house arrest at his flat in Gandhinagar in the Hyderabad city, was arrested by the Pune police on 17th November, in a case relating to his alleged involvement in Bhima Koregaon violence.

Expressing anguish over Rao's arrest, woman activist Sandhya told ANI, "This protest is against violation of human rights. In Bhima Koregaon case there are many intellectuals, writers and advocates who are arrested and illegal cases are filed against them. We wanted to register our protest in this context. Protests are going on around the country. But still, Modi government is unable to listen to democratic voices. Modi government has become intolerant towards human rights."

She also attacked both central and state government and blamed them of being fascist and anti-democratic.

She said, "Prime Minister Modi and Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, both these leaders ruling is anti-democratic and fascist. We want to send a message to people that this is an inhuman rule and people should come forward to protest against them. On the name of urban naxals, they want to confine everybody who raises their voice against them. In the long-term process, they want to illegally confine them with a fake allegation, which is against the constitution."

On November 19, Rao was taken to Sassoon Hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

A Sessions Court in Pune had sent the activist to police custody till November 26 in connection with the violence that broke out in January this year during an event organised to commemorate 200 years of the Bhima Koregaon battle.