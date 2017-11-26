Voting for second phase of Uttar Pradesh civic polls underway

The counting of votes for all phases will take place on December 1 and results too will be declared on that day.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and his wife Rajkumari Devi cast their votes in Allahabad on Sunday morning. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Lucknow: The voting for the second phase of local body elections in Uttar Pradesh has begun.

In the second phase, polling is being held in 25 districts, six municipal corporations and 189 urban local bodies.

Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Amroha, Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Mainpuri , Farrukhabad, Etawah, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Sant Kabirnagar, Deoria, Ballia, Bhadohi and Varanasi districts go to polls on Sunday.

In the first phase of elections held on November 22, over 52 per cent voting was recorded.

The third and final phase of civic polls covering other 26 districts will be held on November 29.

