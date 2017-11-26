The Asian Age | News

Social media abuzz with Ivanka Trump’s Hyderabad trip

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 26, 2017, 12:45 am IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2017, 12:47 am IST

Citizens also expressed their happiness over the sudden appearance of new footpaths.

Ivanka Trump (Photo: AP)
Hyderabad: Ahead of US Pesident’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump’s visit to Hyderabad, the citizens have aggressively taken to social media platforms requesting her to visit their localities so that at least then, GHMC will clean up the places on a war footing. One such message is a purported WhatsApp conversation between a Manikonda resident and Ms Trump, where the resident requests her to visit Manikonda so that new roads will be laid before her visit. When she ‘replies’ that she will inform the Prime Minister, the resident says the Centre would then impose road service tax. Touche.

Netizens have taken to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to extend an invitation to the visiting dignitaries to tour their localities. Tarusha Saxena, a PR professional posted, “Ms. Ivanka Trump, we the citizens of Masab Tank, Banjara Hills and Punjagutta collectively cordially invite you to grace Banjara Hills Road no 1 and Punjagutta with your convoy during your Hyderabad visit. This will ensure smooth and traffic-less roads for us for next 3-4 months in these areas.”

Another Facebook user, Sandesh Johny posted, “Ivanka Trump is coming to Hyderabad and all the routes she will be taking are being repaired. I hope she comes to Hafeezpet... Bahut hi kharab road hain.”

Citizens also expressed their happiness over the sudden appearance of new footpaths. In a personal mail to GHMC Commissioner, an anonymous resident wrote, “Impressive, the way footpaths are being developed all over Western Hyderabad. It has already given a clean look to the roads. However, citizens are apprehensive about how they are going to be maintained. I foresee them being occupied by the food trucks that will soon damage the footpath by flattening them at places for their access. I also see various roadside vendors putting up their shops. Please don’t allow this to happen, GHMC must issue a stern warning and stringent action should be taken on those who destroy or occupy the footpaths.”

