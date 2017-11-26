The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Nov 26, 2017

India, All India

Padmavati row: Violent threats not acceptable, says Venkaiah Naidu

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 26, 2017, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2017, 1:44 am IST

Without directly referring to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Mr Naidu warned against undermining the rule of law in the country.

A still from the song Ghoomar in the film Padmavati that has sparked a controversy.
 A still from the song Ghoomar in the film Padmavati that has sparked a controversy.

New Delhi: Amid the raging controversy over Padmavati film, vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that giving violent threats and announcing rewards for causing physical harm is not acceptable in a democracy.

He also said that dissent is agreeable in the country but disintegration is not acceptable and any attempt to undermine its integrity and unity by forces inimical to growth of the country must be nipped in bud.

Mr Naidu, while addressing a literary festival, said that off late people have started protested over films alleging that these have hurt the sentiments of some religions or communities. While protesting, some people go overboard and announce rewards.

“Whether these fellows have that much money or not, I doubt. Everyone is announcing `one crore reward. Is it so easy to have `one crore?

“This is not acceptable in a democracy. You have the right to protest in a democratic manner, go to the appropriate authorities... You cannot physically obstruct and can’t give violent threats. Let us not undermine the rule of law,” he said.

Claiming that he was not talking with reference to any particular film, Mr Naidu read out names of previously banned films like Garam Hawa, Kissa Kursi Ka and Aandhi.

Mr Naidu’s words of caution come after Haryana BJP’s media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu was booked by Gurgaon Police for criminal intimidation on November 21, two days after he s lead actor Deepika Padukone and Mr Bhansali for allegedly distorting history.

Mr Naidu said, “India always believed in pluralistic traditions and ethos and never allowed narrow and bigoted views or practices to rear their ugly heads.”

“Dissent is agreeable but disintegration is not acceptable. That is the bottom line and any attempt to undermine integrity and unity of India by forces inimical to growth of India must be nipped in bud,” he added.

Criticising violent protesters, the vice-president said, “You have no right to take law into your hands. At the same time, you don’t have the right to hurt the sentiments of others.”

