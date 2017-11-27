Govt, judiciary, bureaucracy must boost each other, work for new India: Modi

Modi also emphasised on the Indian Constitution's important role in the country's overall development after independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India, Justice Dipak Misra and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at valedictory session of the National Law Day, 2017 function in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the need for the three pillars of the Indian democracy -- government, judiciary and bureaucracy -- to strengthen each other and work together for a new India.

The three pillars of democracy are all members of one family and should work together to strengthen one another, Modi said.

There is a need for them to brainstorm on how to move forward in the present scenario, he said.

Addressing a gathering here to mark the National Law Day, Modi said instead of pointing at each other's weakness, the three pillars of democracy should work together for a new India.

He also emphasised on the Indian Constitution's important role in the country's overall development after independence and said it has withstood the test of time.