GES 2017: Nirmala Sitaraman, KT Rama Rao to share stage with Ivanka Trump

Hyderabad: Defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Telangana minister for IT&C K.T. Rama Rao will share the stage with Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the US President and a presidential adviser, at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad next week. Ms Trump will reportedly be participating in two sessions on November 29 following the inaugural ceremony.

She will speak in the Plenary Session of the summit whose theme is “Women First, Prosperity for All”. In this session, chairman of the board of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum John Chambers and chairman of the Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Marcus Wallenberg, will be participating along with Ms Sitaraman and Ms Trump.

In the subsequent session, the panellists will be Cherie Blair, founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation and wife of former British PM Tony Blair, and CEO of ICICI Bank Ltd Chanda Kochhar.