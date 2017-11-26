The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 26, 2017 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

India, All India

GES 2017: Nirmala Sitaraman, KT Rama Rao to share stage with Ivanka Trump

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 26, 2017, 12:55 am IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2017, 12:57 am IST

She will speak in the Plenary Session of the summit whose theme is “Women First, Prosperity for All”.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Telangana minister for IT&C K.T. Rama Rao will share the stage with Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the US President and a presidential adviser, at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad next week. Ms Trump will reportedly be participating in two sessions on November 29 following the inaugural ceremony.

She will speak in the Plenary Session of the summit whose theme is “Women First, Prosperity for All”. In this session, chairman of the board of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum John Chambers and chairman of the Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Marcus Wallenberg, will be participating along with Ms Sitaraman and Ms Trump.

In the subsequent session, the panellists will be Cherie Blair, founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation and wife of former British PM Tony Blair, and CEO of ICICI Bank Ltd Chanda Kochhar.

Tags: kt rama rao, ivanka trump, nirmala sitaraman
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmers wake up to see train moving in wrong direction

2

Hong Kong Super Series: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi, marches into semis

3

Trump ‘refused’ being named Time person of the year, Twitter goes berserk

4

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

5

Barber in China shaves eyeballs to give better vision

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham